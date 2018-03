Ce gâteau de mariage à un million de dollars est tout simplement ÉPOUSTOUFLANT !

I should have posted this yesterday but was so shattered managed one post only as once she was revealed its been non stop media interviews! you will see all details and every angle of the million dollar bride on this. She started her life in my head was constructed at the BEAUTIFUL @rafflesdubai and now lives at the sensational @thebrideshow I will miss her after Saturday, although she was an absolute diva and nightmare alot of the time 😉 #tallcake #6ftcake #themilliondollarbride #couturedesigner #couturetocakes #celebcakeartist #cakelady #couturecake #lifelike #luxurycakes #caketime #fondant #modelingchocolate #yesitiscake

