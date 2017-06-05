Accueil / SPORT / Hommages unanimes à l’endroit de Cheick Tioté : Demba Ba, Papis Cissé, Jacques Faty sur twitter.

L’ivoirien Cheikh Tioté, ancien coéquipier de joueurs comme Demba Ba, Papis Demba Cissé ou encore Vincent Koumpany est décédé ce matin après un malaise à l’entraînement.

Ses anciens coéquipiers, des clubs comme Arsenal, son ancien club Newcastle ou en encore Tottenham, mais également la presse du monde entier des anglais de la Bbc, aux Français comme Patrick Juillard (Rfi) ou encore les Sénégalais à l’instar de Babacar Ndaw Faye (L’Obs)… ont tenu à lui rendre hommage sur twitter.

