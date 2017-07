Malgré le retrait des détecteurs, les musulmans appellent au boycott de l’esplanade des Mosquées

Israeli security forces stand by as Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray outside Lions' Gate, a main entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 24, 2017, in protest against new Israeli security measures implemented at the holy site following an attack that killed two Israeli policemen the previous week. Jordan's King Abdullah II urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove new security measures at an ultra-sensitive Jerusalem holy site. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmad GHARABLI