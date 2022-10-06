FIEF
Invité de la matinale
Invite de la Matinale ! Avec Modou Mboup SG du MEDS 15 Novembre 2022 [Version Française]

Invite de la Matinale ! Avec Modou Mboup SG du MEDS 15 Novembre 2022 Wlf

L'invité de la rédaction

Votre émission Invité de la Matinale Reçoit Modou Mboup, Secrétaire Général du Mouvement Des Entreprises Du Sénégal (MEDS), Ce Mardi 15 Novembre 2022 Présentation: Sylvie Khady Faye [Version Wolof]

