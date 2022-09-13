asse

14e legislature : la composition du bureau

14e legislature : la composition du bureau ci dessous

PRESIDENT
Monsieur Amadou Mame Diop

VICE-PRESIDENTS
 Premier Vice-Président : M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr
 Deuxième Vice-Président : Mme Aissatou Sow Diawara
 Troisième Vice-Président : Docteur Malick Diop
 Quatrième Vice-Président : Mme Yetta Sow
 Cinquième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Barra Gaye
 Sixième Vice-Président : Mme Mame Fatou Gueye
 Septième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Lamine Diallo
 Huitième Vice-Président : Mme Gnyma Goudiaby

SECRETAIRES ELUS
 Premier : Mme Ndeye Lucie Cissé
 Deuxième : M. Karim Sène
 Troisième : Mme Astou Ndiaye
 Quatrième : M. Babacar Mbaye
 Cinquième : Mme Awa Diéne
 Sixième : M. Abdoulaye Diop

QUESTEURS
 Premier questeur : M. Daouda Dia
 Deuxième questeur : Mme Aicha Toure

PRESIDENTS DE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
 Groupe Benno Bokk Yakaar: M. Omar Youm
 Groupe Yewi Askan wi : M. Birame Souleye Diop
 Groupe Wallu : M. Mamadou Lamine Thiam

