300 kg de drogue encore saisis

La Douane multiplie les saisies. Après les faux billets, les Gabelous de la brigade mobile de Nioro, une unité de la subdivision des douanes de Kaolack, a saisi une importante qualité de chanvre indien dans la nuit du lundi vers 21 h. La valeur de la marchandise estimée à 24.000.000 FCFA a été saisie dans la localité de Ndiaguene. Il s’agit de 6 colis de chanvre indien, d’un poids total de 300 kg.
