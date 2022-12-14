Justice: Le parquet s’oppose à la mise en liberté provisoire de Cheikh Oumar Diagne et Karim Xrum Xax

Cheikh Oumar Diagne et Karim Xrum Xax vont devoir garder leur mal en patience. Ces derniers ont été auditionnés au fond dans l’affaire de diffamation qui leur vaut un placement sous mandat de dépôt. Mais, renseigne ‘’Les Echos’’, le parquet s’oppose à leur mise en liberté provisoire.
Cheikh Oumar Diagne et Karim Xrum Xax vont rester en prison. La demande de liberté provisoire introduite après leur face à face avec le juge risque de ne pas connaître un bon dénouement. .En effet,on informe qu’en attendant la décision du magistrat, le parquet a posé son véto. Certes le juge peut passer outre les réquisitions du procureur. Mais dans ce cas, le ministère public peut faire appel et celui-ci maintient les deux hommes en détention.
Cheikh Oumar Diagne et Karim Xrum Xax ont été arrêtés à la suite du décès de l’imam Alioune Ndao. Ils laissaient entendre publiquement que l’État est impliqué dans la mort du marabout. Ils sont donc poursuivis, notamment, pour diffusion de fausses nouvelles.
[ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ] Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here……www.top.hiring9.com
I’ve made42,000usd so far last year working online.I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it.. .. go to this site’s home tab for more details……
COPY THIS WEBSITE .:)
⇓⇓⇓⇓
HERE====)>www.dailypay7.com