Seisme en Turquie : Serigne Mountakha offre 100 milions Fcfa aux victimes

Serigne Mountakha Mbacké s’est encore distingué par ses actes de générosité à l’endroit de la communauté islamique.

Après le tremblement de terre qui a frappé la Turquie, le khalife général des mourides a débloqué une enveloppe de 100 millions francs  CFA pour venir en aide aux victimes.

L’information a été livrée par son porte-parole Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Abdou Khadr.

