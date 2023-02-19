Seisme en Turquie : Serigne Mountakha offre 100 milions Fcfa aux victimes

Serigne Mountakha Mbacké s’est encore distingué par ses actes de générosité à l’endroit de la communauté islamique.
Après le tremblement de terre qui a frappé la Turquie, le khalife général des mourides a débloqué une enveloppe de 100 millions francs CFA pour venir en aide aux victimes.
L’information a été livrée par son porte-parole Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Abdou Khadr.
Cash generating easy and fast method to work in part time and earn extra $15,000 or even more than this online. By working in my spare time I made $17,000 in my previous month and I am very happy now because of this job. You can try this now by follow.
.
.
Details Are Here——————->>> https://paybuzz1.pages.dev
Home earnings allow all people to paint on-line and acquire weekly bills to financial institutions. Earn over $500 each day and get payouts each week instantly to account for financial institutions. (bwj-03) My remaining month of earnings was $30,390 and all I do is paint for as much as four hours an afternoon on my computer. Easy paintings and constant earnings are exquisite with this job.
For more detail visit the given interface……………
https://dollarspay008.blogspot.com