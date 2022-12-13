APS : la suspension de Bamba Kassé levé

Fin de galère pour le secrétaire général du Synpics, Bamba Kassé. Le nouveau directeur général de la Société Nationale Agence de Presse Sénégalaise (SN-APS), Thierno Amadou Sy, a pris une note de service pour lever sa suspension. Pour rappel M. Kassé était en contentieux avec l’ancien directeur général de l’Aps, Thierno Birahim Fall qui avait suspendu son salaire depuis le 3 février 2020
