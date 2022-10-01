african leadership awards
bouba

Bouba à Sonko : « c’est un fan de Youssou Ndour »

People 23 Vues

Sur le plateau de Jakaarlo, Bouba Ndour est revenu sur la dernière sortie du leader du Pastef. Pour lui, Ousmane Sonko serait un fan de Youssou Ndour vu comment il maitrise un des morceaux du roi du mbalakh qui date depuis très longtemps.

