CAN U20 /Sénégal-Tunisie : un Somalien au sifflet

La Confédération africaine de football a désigné l’arbitre somalien, Omar Abdulkadir, pour la demi-finale de la Can U20 ans, entre la Tunisie et le Sénégal. Il sera assisté par Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo de Madagascar et Jinathan Ahonto Koffi du Togo. Le match est programmé cet après-midi à 14h Gmt, au Stade du Canal de Suez à Al Ismaïlia.

