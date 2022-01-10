Covid-19 : 476 nouveaux cas positifs

Le ministère de la Santé et de l’action sociale a fait le point sur la situation journalière de l’évolution de la Covid-19 au Sénégal, ce lundi 10 janvier 2022.
Sur 1 986 tests réalisés, le Sénégal a enregistré 476 nouveaux cas de coronavirus dont 461 communautaires et 15 contacts.
216 patients hospitalisés ont été contrôlés négatif et déclarés guéris.
05 cas graves sont pris en charge dans les services de réanimation des hôpitaux.
Un décès a été enregistré le dimanche 09 janvier 2022. L’état de santé des autres patients reste stable.
A ce jour 79 766 cas ont été déclarés positifs dont 74 098 guéris, 1 899 décès et 3 768 sous traitement.
