Dame Amar encore arrêté

Alors qu’il était en liberté provisoire, Dame Amar fait encore l’objet d’une nouvelle arrestation. Il a été interpellé, hier matin, après une virée nocturne entre copains, par la police Dubaïote, renseigne une source. En compagnie d’un de ses amis du nom de Mohamed, les deux Sénégalais ont été arrêtés pour détention de drogue. Du haschich aurait été trouvé dans sa voiture, nous glisse la même source. Devant les enquêteurs, Dame Amar a nié être le propriétaire de cette drogue.
