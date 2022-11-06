Le journaliste Pape Alé Niang arrêté

Le journaliste d’investigations Pape Alé Niang a été appréhendé par les éléments de la Sûreté Urbaine sur instruction du procureur de la République. Il a été acheminé dans les locaux du commissariat central où il est actuellement en détention.
