Le journaliste Pape Alé Niang arrêté

Le journaliste d’investigations  Pape Alé Niang a été appréhendé par les éléments de la Sûreté Urbaine sur instruction du procureur de la République. Il a été acheminé dans les locaux du commissariat central où il est actuellement en détention.

