Louga: Une collision entre 2 véhicules fait un mort

Un grave accident s’est produit sur le tronçon Niomré – Nayobé, dans le département de Louga. Un véhicule, qui convoyait des pèlerins au Gamou annuel de Nayobé, est entré en collision avec une voiture conduite par un particulier et qui roulait dans le sens inverse. Le bilan fait état d’un mort et quatre blessés graves. Le corps sans vie et les quatre blessés ont été évacués à l’hôpital Amadou Sakhir Mbaye de Louga par les sapeurs-pompiers.

