Louga: Une collision entre 2 véhicules fait un mort

Accident de Sikilo: L'affaire mise en délibéré pour le 25 janvier 2023

Un grave accident s’est produit  sur le tronçon Niomré – Nayobé,  dans le département de Louga. Un  véhicule, qui convoyait des pèlerins  au Gamou annuel  de Nayobé, est entré en collision avec une voiture conduite par un  particulier et qui roulait dans le sens inverse. Le bilan fait état d’un mort et quatre blessés graves. Le corps sans vie et les quatre blessés ont été évacués à l’hôpital Amadou Sakhir Mbaye de Louga par les sapeurs-pompiers.

