Mondial 2022: L’arbitre du match Sénégal-Pays Bas connu

L’expérimenté officiel brésilien Wilton Sampaio, 40 ans, a été désigné arbitre principal du premier match du Sénégal au Mondial 2022 face aux Pays-Bas, a annoncé la FIFA ce samedi soir. Il sera assisté par ses compatriotes Bruno Boschilia et Bruno Pires.


International depuis 2013, Sampaio bénéficie d’une importante cote de popularité au pays de la Samba. Il a notamment été élu meilleur arbitre du championnat brésilien à deux reprises en 2012 et en 2020.

