Mondial 2022: L’arbitre du match Sénégal-Pays Bas connu

L’expérimenté officiel brésilien Wilton Sampaio, 40 ans, a été désigné arbitre principal du premier match du Sénégal au Mondial 2022 face aux Pays-Bas, a annoncé la FIFA ce samedi soir. Il sera assisté par ses compatriotes Bruno Boschilia et Bruno Pires.
Wilton Pereira Sampaio vai apitar Senegal x Holanda, pelo Grupo A da Copa do Mundo.
📸 Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF pic.twitter.com/7ctc6fpfol
— FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) November 19, 2022
International depuis 2013, Sampaio bénéficie d’une importante cote de popularité au pays de la Samba. Il a notamment été élu meilleur arbitre du championnat brésilien à deux reprises en 2012 et en 2020.
