PSG-Bayern : Forfait confirmé pour Sadio Mané

En conférence de presse, l’entraîneur Julian Nagelsmann a confirmé que son attaquant sénégalais, Sadio Mané, serait trop juste pour affronter le Psg au match aller. «Je l’attends de retour mi ou fin février. Ça s’annonce bien, il n’a plus mal. Mais contre Paris, il ratera le match aller», a-t-il lancé. Le match aller se tiendra le 14 février, le retour aura lieu le 8 mars. Il va se jouer sans Mbappé et peut-être Ramos, lui aussi touché.
