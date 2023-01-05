Thiaroye : une vieille dame tuée dans un accident

La route continue de faire des victimes notamment à Poste Thiaroye. Un nouvel accident survenu hier vers 1 h 30, a coûté la vie à une femme âgée, du nom de Fatoumata Nguindo. Le corps sans vie a été transporté à l’hôpital Dalal Diam. Toutefois, les proches de la victime sont introuvables. Ils sont priés de se manifester.
