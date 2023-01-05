Campagne Electorale: Le convoi de Yewwi Askan Wi victime d'un accident à Saint-Louis
Campagne Electorale: Le convoi de Yewwi Askan Wi victime d'un accident à Saint-LouisA

Thiaroye : une vieille dame tuée dans un accident

Faits divers 43 Vues

La route continue de faire des victimes notamment à Poste Thiaroye. Un nouvel accident survenu hier vers 1 h 30, a coûté la vie à une femme âgée, du nom de Fatoumata Nguindo. Le corps sans vie a été transporté à l’hôpital Dalal Diam. Toutefois, les proches de la victime sont introuvables. Ils sont priés de se manifester.

Tags

A propos de Mohamed

Check Also

Justice: Kounkandé et ses acolytes seront fixés sur leur sort mercredi prochain

Escroquerie : Kounkandé risque 2 ans de prison ferme

Amadou Diouldé Diallo alias Kounkandé, Ibrahima Niass dit Sant Yalla et Ibrahima Diamé qui ont …

5 comments

  1. Karenacobson
    5 janvier 2023 at 16:02

    Je suis payé plus de 💵60£USD à 💵90 £USD de l’heure pour travailler en ligne. J’ai entendu parler de ce travail il y a 3 mois et après avoir rejoint celui-ci, j’ai gagné facilement 💵21 000 £ USD sans avoir de compétences de travail en ligne. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement…

    Voici ce que je fais……👉 http://Www.OnlineCash1.com

    Répondre
  2. Ashley BNunez
    5 janvier 2023 at 17:12

    ❤️
    Je suis payé plus de 💵160$ USD à 💵700 $ USD de l’heure pour travailler en ligne. J’ai entendu parler de ce travail il y a 3 mois et après avoir rejoint celui-ci, j’ai gagné facilement 💵31 000 $ USD sans avoir de compétences de travail en ligne. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement…

    COPIER ET OUVRIR CE SITE…👉 https://workstar1.blogspot.com/

    Répondre
  3. Gloria
    5 janvier 2023 at 17:32

    I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

    Here is I started.…………>> http://onlinedollars24.blogspot.com

    Répondre
  4. AnnieMadison
    5 janvier 2023 at 18:26

    Cash generating easy and fast method to work in part time and earn extra $15,000 or even more than this online. by working in my spare time i made $17,000 in my previous month and i am very happy now because of this job. you can try this now by follow.
    .
    .
    Details Are Here—————————————>>> http://Www.RichApp1.Com

    Répondre
  5. Home Network
    5 janvier 2023 at 19:10

    I earn $100 per hour while taking risks and travelling to remote parts of the world. I worked remotely last week while in Rome, Monte Carlo, and eventually Paris. I’m back in the USA this week. I only perform simple activities from this one excellent website.

    view it, copy it here….>>>> http://Www.Smartcash1.com

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved
Rewmi Actu

GRATUIT
VOIR