Urgent! Justice: Les 9 membres de Pastef condamnés

Les 9 partisans d’Ousmane Sonko arrêtés samedi dernier à Diourbel viennent d’être fixés sur leur sort. Ils viennent en effet d’être condamnés à une peine de 6 mois avec sursis et d’une amende de 100 000 fcfa chacun.
Samedi dernier, des membres de Pastef/Diourbel étaient dans les rues et au lycée d’enseignement général (lycée Ndayane) pour distribuer des flyers et sensibiliser les personnes rencontrées sur leur projet politique, dans le cadre de l’opération « Weur ndombo ».
Finalement, la police mettra la main sur 9 d’entre eux, dont le coordonnateur départemental du parti, avant de les placer sous mandat de dépôt pour participation à une manifestation non autorisée.
Finalement, la justice a décidé de les sanctionner. Ils viennent en effet d’être condamnés à une peine de prison de six mois avec sursis. Ils devront payer une amende de 100 000 francs.
