Accident à Kaffrine : le bilan s’alourdit à 54 morts

Le bilan du dramatique accident survenu cette nuit à Kaffrine est passé à 54 morts. C’est la Radio Sénégal international qui a donné l’information dans une édition spéciale qu’elle tient à l’instant même.
Le Président de la République Macky Sall a décrété un deuil national de trois jours, à compter du lundi 9 janvier, suite à l’accident grave qui s’est produit dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche à Kaffrine (centre), faisant 40 morts , selon un premier bilan.
»Suite au grave accident de ce jour à Gniby ayant causé 40 morts, j’ai décidé d’un deuil national de trois jours à compter du 9 janvier », a écrit le chef de l’Etat sur son compte twitter.
»Un conseil interministériel se tiendra à la même date pour la prise de mesures fermes sur la sécurité routière et le transport public des voyageurs », a-t-il déclaré.
»Je suis profondément attristé par ce tragique accident routier et j’adresse mes condoléances émues aux familles des victimes et souhaite prompt rétablissement aux blessés », a poursuivi Macky Sall.
