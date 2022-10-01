Accidents: Encore deux morts

Le décompte macabre se poursuit sur les routes. Un accident est, en effet, survenu hier sur l’autoroute Ila Touba. La collision oppose deux véhicules de gabarit différent. Il s’agit d’un camion et d’une voiture de marque Mercedes. Le choc s’est produit à la sortie de Diourbel. Le bilan actuel est de deux morts et trois blessés. En prélude du Magal, un mini bus quittant AIDB à destination avec son bord des immigrés s’est renversé. Le bilan était état de deux morts et de six blessés graves évacués par les sapeurs-pompiers venus vite sur les lieux de l’accident.
