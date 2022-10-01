african leadership awards
accident

Accidents: Encore deux morts

Société 32 Vues

Le décompte macabre se poursuit sur les routes. Un accident est, en effet, survenu hier sur l’autoroute Ila Touba. La collision oppose deux véhicules de gabarit différent. Il s’agit d’un camion et d’une voiture de marque Mercedes. Le choc s’est produit à la sortie de Diourbel. Le bilan actuel est de deux morts et trois blessés. En prélude du Magal, un mini bus quittant AIDB à destination avec son bord des immigrés s’est renversé. Le bilan était état de deux morts et de six blessés graves évacués par les sapeurs-pompiers venus vite sur les lieux de l’accident.

Tags

A propos de Mohameth

Check Also

Keur Massar: L'effondrement d'un bâtiment fait 02 morts

Effondrement à Kaolack : un boulanger arrêté

Du nouveau dans l’effondrement d’un immeuble survenu à Kaolack. Une première arrestation a été enregistrée …

2 comments

  1. Mothenise1970
    1 octobre 2022 at 11:16

    I’am making over $15k a month working online. I kept seeing how some people are able to earn a lot of money online, so I decided to look into it. I had luck to stumble upon something that totally changed my life. After 2 months of searching, last month I received a paycheck for $15376 for just working on the laptop for a few hours weekly. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web…  https://www.pay.slate74.com

    Répondre
  2. Work AT Home
    1 octobre 2022 at 11:27

    I’m making $80 per/hr to complete some jobs on the laptop. I have not at all believed that it’d even possible but my close buddy was making $27k only in five weeks working this easy offer and she had influenced me to join. Check extra instructions by visiting following web >>> http://Www.HomeJobs1.com

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved
Rewmi Actu

GRATUIT
VOIR