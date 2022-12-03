Aliou Cissé est malade

Le sélectionneur national, Aliou Cissé est absent à la conférence de presse de veille de match Angleterre-Sénégal.

Selon l’agent de la FIFA qui dirige la conférence de presse, le techncien sénégalais est malade. C’est d’ailleurs la raison pour laquelle il est remplacé par son adjoint Regis Bogaert. « Il est malade depuis deux jours. Hier il nous a laissé faire l’entraînement. Cet après-midi, on espère le voir, mais on n’a pas la certitude. Par contre, demain à 22h, on a la certitude que c’est lui qui amènera l’équipe », a fait savoir son adjoint en conférence de presse.