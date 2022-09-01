nabou

Fin de la garde à vue pour Nabou Dash, elle est libre

Actualité 67 Vues

Nabou Dash a été libérée après quelques heures de garde à vue.  La patronne de Dash Clother rentre chez elle, ce 1 septembre,  mais les charges retenues contre elle, notamment la plainte de son mari et celle de Sophie Gueye, sont toujours d’actualité. 
 
Pour rappel, elle  a été arrêtée ce 31 août pour avoir tenu, lors de ses lives très suivis,  des propos injurieux à l’endroit de son mari qui lui a accordé  le divorce

Tags

A propos de Mohameth

Check Also

Equipements militaire

Réseaux sociaux: Les sanctions encourues par les militaires

Le Général Cheikh Wade, Chef d’Etat major général des armées, a mis en garde ses …

2 comments

  1. GOOGLE WORK
    1 septembre 2022 at 19:51

    Great article, Mike. I appreciate your work, i’m now creating over $35000 dollars each month simply by doing a simple job online! i do know You currently making a lot of greenbacks online from $28000 dollars, its simple online operating jobs

    Just open the link———->>> http://Www.BuzzJoin.Com

    Répondre
  2. SelenaAddam
    1 septembre 2022 at 20:44

    I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I do… http://www.NewApp1.com

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved
Rewmi Actu

GRATUIT
VOIR