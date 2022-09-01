Fin de la garde à vue pour Nabou Dash, elle est libre

Nabou Dash a été libérée après quelques heures de garde à vue. La patronne de Dash Clother rentre chez elle, ce 1 septembre, mais les charges retenues contre elle, notamment la plainte de son mari et celle de Sophie Gueye, sont toujours d’actualité.
Pour rappel, elle a été arrêtée ce 31 août pour avoir tenu, lors de ses lives très suivis, des propos injurieux à l’endroit de son mari qui lui a accordé le divorce
