Accident à Sakal : le bilan grimpe à 22 morts

L’accident survenu à Sakal s’alourdit. Sur les 44 victimes décomptées, 22 personnes ont perdu la vie, dont 19 sur le coup et 2 à l’hôpital de Louga, un cours dans l’hélicoptère en cours de transfert. 25 blessés sont pris en charge au centre hospitalier de Louga dont 7 sept blessés graves évacués à Dakar. Deux blessés graves sont évacués à l’hôpital de Saint-Louis, selon un communiqué officiel du Gouvernement.
