Mercato: Everton fait une forte proposition à Bamba Dieng
Mercato: Everton fait une forte proposition à Bamba Dieng

Bamba Dieng renonce à Leeds et donne son accord à Nice

Sport 32 Vues

Retournement de situation dans le dossier Bamba Dieng. Alors que tout était prêt pour que le champion d’Afrique rejoigne l’Angleterre, l’OGC est venu tout chambouler à la dernière minute.

L’OGC Nice tente de faire capoter le transfert de Bamba Dieng à Leeds. Alors que l’attaquant de l’OM était dans l’aéroport de Nice pour embarquer vers l’Angleterre, les Aiglons sont venus négocier avec le joueur. Et selon les informations de Santi Aouna de Foot Mercato, Bamba Dieng s’est mis d’accord avec le club azuréen qui a mis une grosse offre sur la table. Affaire à suivre !

Tags

A propos de Mohameth

Check Also

dieng

Dieng arrive à Strasbourg

L’OM a un nouveau prétendant pour Bamba Dieng. Strasbourg cherche un avant-centre et pourrait avoir …

2 comments

  1. GOOGLE WORK
    1 septembre 2022 at 19:49

    Great article, Mike. I appreciate your work, i’m now creating over $35000 dollars each month simply by doing a simple job online! i do know You currently making a lot of greenbacks online from $28000 dollars, its simple online operating jobs

    Just open the link———->>> http://Www.BuzzJoin.Com

    Répondre
  2. SelenaAddam
    1 septembre 2022 at 20:42

    I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I do… http://www.NewApp1.com

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved
Rewmi Actu

GRATUIT
VOIR