Bamba Dieng renonce à Leeds et donne son accord à Nice

Retournement de situation dans le dossier Bamba Dieng. Alors que tout était prêt pour que le champion d’Afrique rejoigne l’Angleterre, l’OGC est venu tout chambouler à la dernière minute.
L’OGC Nice tente de faire capoter le transfert de Bamba Dieng à Leeds. Alors que l’attaquant de l’OM était dans l’aéroport de Nice pour embarquer vers l’Angleterre, les Aiglons sont venus négocier avec le joueur. Et selon les informations de Santi Aouna de Foot Mercato, Bamba Dieng s’est mis d’accord avec le club azuréen qui a mis une grosse offre sur la table. Affaire à suivre !
