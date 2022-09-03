Gestion des inondations : Amath Soumaré noie le Plan décennal dans les eaux
Gestion des inondations : Amath Soumaré noie le Plan décennal dans les eaux

Fortes pluies à Dakar: Un enfant meurt par électrocution

Actualité 89 Vues

IGFM – Les fortes pluies qui se sont tombées sur Dakar ont fait d’énormes dégâts. Beaucoup de routes sont impraticables. Et un enfant est mort électrocuté à Camberène 2. Sous les eaux, les sapeurs Pompiers ont repêché le corps inerte. Le ministère de l’Intérieur fait le bilan de la pluviométrie et formule des recommandations.

