C’est une mesure inédite : la gendarmerie va renforcer son effectif durant l’année en cours. Dans un communiqué, elle révèle qu’elle va procéder «au courant de l’année 2023, au rengagement de gendarmes auxiliaires ayant déjà effectué la durée légale du service militaire». Et le processus est déjà lancé. Car «les gendarmes auxiliaires des contingents 2018, 2019, 2020/1 sont invités à assister à une séance d’information» le samedi 28 janvier 2023 à la salle de spectacle du quartier Samba Diéry Diallo.