C’est une mesure inédite : la gendarmerie va renforcer son effectif durant l’année en cours. Dans un communiqué, elle révèle qu’elle va procéder «au courant de l’année 2023, au rengagement de gendarmes auxiliaires ayant déjà effectué la durée légale du service militaire». Et le processus est déjà lancé. Car «les gendarmes auxiliaires des contingents 2018, 2019, 2020/1 sont invités à assister à une séance d’information» le samedi 28 janvier 2023 à la salle de spectacle du quartier Samba Diéry Diallo.
Tags UNE
Check Also
3e mandat : Vilane ravale son vomi
Après avoir déclaré que le Président Macky Sall n’a pas droit à un troisième mandat, …
Cash generating easy and fast method to work in part time and earn extra $15,000 or even more than this online. By working in my spare time i made $17,000 in my previous month and i am very happy now because of this job. you can try this now by follow.
.
.
Details Here—————————————————–>>> http://Www.SmartJob1.Com
Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definetly the best job i ever had…Check it out here…
http://www.BizPay1.com