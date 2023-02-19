Meeting du 24 février à Mbacké : Ousmane Sonko annule tout

Le parti politique Pastef/Les patriotes a décidé d’annuler le meeting prévu pour le vendredi 24 février prochain au boulevard Ndoyéne à Mbacké. La décision a été communiquée au préfet Amadoune Diop. Les raisons de cette annulation n’ont pas été précisées dans le document déposé auprès du chef de l’exécutif du département.
