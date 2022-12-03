REUG REUG

MMA : Reug Reug s’offre sa 5e victoire

Sport 26 Vues

Reug Reug est inarrêtable! Le lutteur sénégalais, engagé en MMA, enchaine les victoires. Il vient de remporter sa 5ème victoire professionnelle en MMA, cette nuit, en battant l’Ouzbek Jasur Mirzamukhamedov par décision unanime., a constaté Senego

Une belle victoire du sénégalais qui a dû aller au bout du temps imparti de 15 mns (3 rounds de 5 mns) et a obtenu sa victoire.

 

