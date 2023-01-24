Université de Touba
Université de Touba

Urgent! La déclaration du Khalif général des mourides sur le démarrage des cours de l’Université de Touba

Actualité 47 Vues

Travaux Université Touba: Le message du Khalif. L’essentiel des immeubles ont déjà été livrés. Suffisant pour que le Khalife Général des Mourides demande à l’administration universitaire mise en place de démarrer certains apprentissages dont le Saint – Coran et le Majalis. Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, pour ce, a instruit son porte-parole Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Abdou Khadre

 

