(FILES) In this undated handout image obtained July 15, 2020, courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIH/NIAID), shows a colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue/green) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample, captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. - US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's combination of two synthetic antibodies against Covid-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 70 percent in high-risk patients with recent positive tests, the company said on January 26, 2021. "Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have the potential to be an important treatment that significantly reduces hospitalizations and death in high-risk COVID-19 patients," Lilly's chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky said. (Photo by Handout / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

310 nouvelles infections, 7 décès, 54 cas graves Sur 2 083 tests réalisés, le Sénégal a enregistré 310 nouveaux cas de coronavirus. Soit un taux de positivité de 14,88%. Les cas positifs sont répartis comme suit : 158 cas contacts, aucun cas importé et 152 cas issus de la transmission communautaire… Patients guéris 212 patients hospitalisés ont été contrôlés négatifs et déclarés guéris. 54 cas graves sont pris en charge dans les services de réanimation des hôpitaux. 07 décès ont été enregistrés ce samedi 30 janvier 2021. L’état de santé des autres patients reste stable. A ce jour, 26 523 cas ont été déclarés positifs, dont 21 970 guéris, 628 décédés et 3 924 patients sous traitement. Partager Facebook

