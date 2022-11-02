Audition de Sonko :  » il ne peut y avoir de mandat de dépôt »

Ousmane Sonko se rendra demain, jeudi, dans le bureau du Doyen des juges pour une audition au fond dans l’affaire de la masseuse Adji Sarr. De l’avis du professeur de droit à l’UCAD et avocat au barreau de Paris Babacar Niang, plusieurs issues sont possibles.
Mais d’emblée, le spécialiste écarte le renvoi en détention préventive du président de Pastef. «Un mandat de dépôt ne serait envisageable que si les obligations du contrôle judiciaire n’ont pas été respectées et si le justiciable refusait de se mettre à la disposition de la justice. Ce qui ne semble pas être le cas», juge l’expert dans un entretien accordé à L’Observateur où il précise, n’ayant qu’une connaissance limitée du dossier, se prononce «de manière abstraite en théoricien et praticien de la procédure pénale»
