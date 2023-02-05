chan UN

Chan : Macky affrète un vol spécial pour les champions d’Afrique

Vainqueurs du CHAN 2022, les Lions seront mis à bord d’un avion spécial pour leur retour à Dakar.

Le geste sera forcément apprécié par les Sénégalais présents en Algérie pour ce Championnat d’Afrique des Nations. En effet, la Fédération Sénégalaise de Football a affrété un vol spécial pour ramener Lions et délégation, journalistes y compris pour le retour triomphal au Sénégal.

Cet avion spécial devrait décoller dans l’après-midi, vers 14h GMT, pour arriver en fin de journée à l’aéroport Léopold Sedar Senghor (18h GMT). Comme pour Sadio Mané et ses partenaires il y a un an, les joueurs de Pape Thiaw espèrent également être reçus en pompe après cette victoire finale dans ce CHAN 2022.

