Chan : Macky affrète un vol spécial pour les champions d’Afrique

Vainqueurs du CHAN 2022, les Lions seront mis à bord d’un avion spécial pour leur retour à Dakar.
Le geste sera forcément apprécié par les Sénégalais présents en Algérie pour ce Championnat d’Afrique des Nations. En effet, la Fédération Sénégalaise de Football a affrété un vol spécial pour ramener Lions et délégation, journalistes y compris pour le retour triomphal au Sénégal.
Cet avion spécial devrait décoller dans l’après-midi, vers 14h GMT, pour arriver en fin de journée à l’aéroport Léopold Sedar Senghor (18h GMT). Comme pour Sadio Mané et ses partenaires il y a un an, les joueurs de Pape Thiaw espèrent également être reçus en pompe après cette victoire finale dans ce CHAN 2022.
Enter Here To Grab Your Deal Now! It is An Amazing chance to win $750 Here Why Are You Waiting Just Visit Here……………. https://bit.ly/Getcash750
They give me $285 an hour to finish work on an laptop. I certainly didn’t think it was possible, but my trusted friend made $26,000 in just four weeks working on this simple opportunity and she influenced me to give it a try. Discover more instructions by visiting
.
.
The following link——————————————————➤ http://Www.SmartJob1.Com
My co-worker’s aunt gets $93 an hour from home. She has been fired from work for 3 months. the previous month her pay check was $20750 just working from home 3 hours a day.. see this link http://www.join.hiring9.com/