Chérif Aidara risque gros

Chérif Ibrahima Aidara va répondre de ses déclarations scandaleuses dans les prochaines heures. Le Procureur de la République s’est autosaisi après ses propos irrévérencieux sur les Wolofs qu’il a taxé de « fainéants » et de « voleurs. »
Hier, il s’est fendu d’un message enregistré pour présenter ses excuses aux Sénégalais et aux Wolofs en particulier. Le prêcheur a tenu à faire savoir que « ses propos ont été détournés ».
