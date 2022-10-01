african leadership awards
Keur Massar: L'effondrement d'un bâtiment fait 02 morts
Effondrement à Kaolack : un boulanger arrêté

Du nouveau dans l’effondrement d’un immeuble survenu à Kaolack. Une première arrestation a été enregistrée dans l’enquête sur l’affaissement de cet immeuble qui a fait quatre morts au quartier Ndorong de Kaolack. D’après Libération, il s’agit du propriétaire de la boulangerie située au rez-de-chaussée du R+1 réduit presqu’entièrement en gravats. Le journal précise que les enquêteurs cherchent à savoir s’il y a un lien de causalité entre les installations de la boulangerie et l’accident tragique. Le procureur de Kaolack avait ouvert une enquête pour homicide, blessures involontaires et mise en danger de la vie d’autrui, visant toute la chaîne de construction du bâtiment.

