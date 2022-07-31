Elections législatives 2022 : Suivez en direct le dépouillement et la proclamation des résultats provisoires

Nombre d’inscrits 70
Nombre de votants 27
Yewwi = 18
BENNO = 7
AAR = 1
BOKK Guiss/ Ligguey = 1
Tout le reste zéro.
Lausanne ( Suisse)
nombre d’inscrits : 137
Votants : 32
Yewwi = 27
BENNO = 5
Les autres coalitions zéro
Bby 11
Aar 3
MPR 5
Bordeaux:
Élections législatives bureau 3
Inscrits: 459
NV: 102
Yewwi : 73
Bby: 21
Wallu: 4
Natangué : 2
Serviteurs : 2
Le reste: 0
Élections législatives bureau 4
Inscrits:458
NV:118
Yewwi : 96
Bby: 17
Boq gis gis:2
Serviteurs : 1
Wallu: 2
Élections législatives bureau 5
Inscrits : 459
NV: 114
Yewwi: 88
Bby: 14
Wallu : 4
BGG: 3
Serviteurs : 1
Aar Sénégal : 2
Élections législatives bureau 2
Inscrits : 460
NV: 109
Yewwi: 86
Bby: 18
Wallu: 3
Serviteurs : 1
BGG: 1
Élections législatives bureau 2
Inscrits : 460
NV: 119
Yewwi: 87
Bby: 21
Aat Sénégal : 1
Serviteurs : 4
Wallu: 3
Natangué: 1
Bunt bi: 1
Yewwi Askaan Wii : 11 voix
Benno Bokk Yakaar : 10 voix
Les Serviteurs MPR : 07 voix
Les autres : 00 voix
Bureau n°2
53 suffrages exprimés
Yewwi Askaan Wii 51 voix
Benno Bokk Yakaar 02 voix
Berlin
Inscrits : 292
Votants : 61
Yewwi : 45 voix
Benno : 15 voix
Aar Sénégal : 01 voix
Egypte
Yewwi : 46 voix
Benno : 18 voix
Pays-Bas
Yewwi obtient 20 voix
Benno obtient 10 voix
Norvège
Inscrits = 45
Votants = 31
Yewwi obtient 20 voix
Benno obtient 10 voix
AAR obtient 01 voix
Les autres obtiennent zéro voix
Bologna
BBY 27
Yewi 10
Serviteurs 02
Natangue 01
Restes 00
41 Votants
3 nuls
Yewwi 35
Wallu 1
Bby 3
Aar 2
Yewi. 13
Benno 10
Serviteur 4
Aar 2
Inscrits: 567 Votants 320
BBY 177
Yewwi 83
Aar 3
Wallu 58
Wallu 126
BBY 27
YAW 10
Serviteurs 02
Natangue 01
Autres 00
Benno 10
Serviteurs 6
Votants : 82
Bulletins nuls : 01
S.V.E. : 81
Ont obtenu :
Benno : 62
Yewi : 05
Wallu : 14
Tout le reste : 00
