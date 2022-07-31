Legislatives Senegal

Elections législatives 2022 : Suivez en direct le dépouillement et la proclamation des résultats provisoires

Koweit

Nombre d’inscrits 70
Nombre de votants 27
Yewwi = 18
BENNO = 7
AAR = 1
BOKK Guiss/ Ligguey = 1
Tout le reste zéro.
 

Lausanne ( Suisse)

nombre d’inscrits : 137
Votants : 32
Yewwi = 27
BENNO = 5

Les autres coalitions zéro

 
NANTES
 
La Coalition Yewwi Askanwi rafle la mise et relégue BBY, AAR Sénégal…… très loin
 
Yaw 77
Bby 11
Aar 3
MPR 5

Bordeaux:

Élections législatives bureau 3
Inscrits: 459
NV: 102
Yewwi : 73
Bby: 21
Wallu: 4
Natangué : 2
Serviteurs : 2
Le reste:  0

Élections législatives bureau 4
Inscrits:458
NV:118
Yewwi : 96
Bby: 17
Boq gis gis:2
Serviteurs : 1
Wallu: 2

Élections législatives bureau 5
Inscrits : 459
NV: 114
Yewwi: 88
Bby: 14
Wallu : 4
BGG: 3
Serviteurs : 1
Aar Sénégal : 2

Élections législatives bureau 2
Inscrits : 460
NV: 109
Yewwi: 86
Bby: 18
Wallu: 3
Serviteurs : 1
BGG: 1

Élections législatives bureau 2
Inscrits : 460
NV: 119
Yewwi: 87
Bby: 21
Aat Sénégal : 1
Serviteurs : 4
Wallu: 3
Natangué: 1
Bunt bi: 1

 
Turquie sont sortis :
 
Wallu Sénégal : 44 voix
Yewwi Askaan Wii : 11 voix
Benno Bokk Yakaar : 10 voix
Les Serviteurs MPR : 07 voix
Les autres : 00 voix
 
Montpellier
 

Bureau n°2

53 suffrages exprimés
Yewwi Askaan Wii 51 voix
Benno Bokk Yakaar 02 voix

 

Berlin

Inscrits : 292
Votants : 61
Yewwi : 45 voix
Benno : 15 voix
Aar Sénégal : 01 voix

 

Egypte

Yewwi : 46 voix
Benno : 18 voix

 

Pays-Bas

Yewwi obtient 20 voix
Benno obtient 10 voix

 

Norvège

Inscrits = 45
Votants = 31
Yewwi obtient 20 voix
Benno obtient 10 voix
AAR obtient 01 voix
Les autres obtiennent zéro voix

Bologna

Wallu 126
BBY 27
Yewi 10
Serviteurs 02
Natangue 01
Restes 00
Neuchâtel (Suisse)
 
149 inscrits
41 Votants
3 nuls
Yewwi 35
Wallu 1
Bby 3
Aar 2
 
MANTOVA ITALIE 
 
Wallu.  91
Yewi. 13
Benno 10
Serviteur  4
Aar 2
 
Barcelone

Inscrits: 567 Votants 320
BBY 177
Yewwi  83
Aar 3
Wallu 58

 
Bologna

Wallu 126
BBY  27
YAW 10
Serviteurs 02
Natangue  01
Autres 00

 
France département de Vienne
 
Yewwi 40
Benno 10
Serviteurs 6
 
Vote terminé à Oyem (Gabon)
 
Inscrits : 200
Votants : 82
Bulletins nuls : 01
S.V.E. : 81
Ont obtenu :
Benno : 62
Yewi : 05
Wallu : 14
Tout le reste : 00

