Explosion dans une station d’essence à la Médina

Une Cuve de stockage et de distribution d’Essence a explosé ce samedi 28 janvier dans le quartier Médina (Dakar). L’explosion dans la Station d’essence de la Rue 22×29 de Médina a occasionné deux blessés dont un grave. Ces derniers ont été évacués à l’hôpital.

Informé de l’incident, le maire de Médina, Bamba Fall, s’est déplacé pour s’enquérir de la situation. Il a alors invité les propriétaires de station-service à adopter plus de mesures de sécurité pour éviter ces genres de danger.

