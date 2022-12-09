Assemblée Nationale: députés
Les députés « agresseurs » localisés

D’après Source A, qui cite une source proche du dossier, les deux députés de Yewwi Massata Samb et Mamadou Niang déclarés fugitifs ont été localisés. Mais leur arrestation est difficile car ils se déplacent constamment, de village en village.

Les deux députés de Yewwi Askan Wi (YAW) et membres du Parti de l’Unité et du Rassemblement (PUR), Massata Samb et Mamadou Niang, sont recherchés par la Division des investigations criminelles (Dic), suite à l’agression de Amy Ndiaye.

affaire amy ndiaye nbsp massata samb et n 395663Saisi par le président de l’Assemblée nationale, le Parquet a actionné la Dic, ordonnant leur arrestation suite à l’agression de la députée Amy Ndiaye, qui a reçu un coup de pied au ventre et une gifle alors qu’elle est en état de grossesse. Victime d’un malaise, la femme enceinte était prise en charge à l’hôpital Principal de Dakar. L’échographie a même révélé des risques d’avortement post-traumatique. Son avocat, Me Baboucar Cissé, est entré en action en début de semaine, déposant sa plainte. En face, les 2 députés alors activement recherchés, ont déposé 3 plaintes, par le biais de leur avocat, contre Amy Ndiaye, à la Dic, à la Section de recherches et au niveau du Parquet. Ils visent également l’ancien parlementaire Moustapha Diakhaté pour incitation au meurtre, précise le journal.

 

 

