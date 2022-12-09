Les députés « agresseurs » localisés

D’après Source A, qui cite une source proche du dossier, les deux députés de Yewwi Massata Samb et Mamadou Niang déclarés fugitifs ont été localisés. Mais leur arrestation est difficile car ils se déplacent constamment, de village en village.
Les deux députés de Yewwi Askan Wi (YAW) et membres du Parti de l’Unité et du Rassemblement (PUR), Massata Samb et Mamadou Niang, sont recherchés par la Division des investigations criminelles (Dic), suite à l’agression de Amy Ndiaye.
Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Hax Start bringing up to $65,000 to $70,000 a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too.Here► https://ujeb.se/6N4nfz