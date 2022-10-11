Meurtre du muezzin Bassirou Mbaye: L’imam et ses 12 complices en prison

L’imam Mor Mbaye et ses douze complices soupçonnées d’être impliquées dans l’assassinat de Bassirou Mbaye, le muezzin de Diéyène (Pire) tué mardi 4 octobre, ont été inculpés et placés sous mandat de dépôt hier, lundi.
Ils sont poursuivis pour association de malfaiteurs, destruction d’un bien appartenant à autrui, coups et blessures volontaires et assassinat avec actes de barbarie.
D’après Libération, le dossier est confié au juge du premier cabinet de Thiès. Le journal parie que si l’instruction confirme les faits incriminés, les mis en cause, dont l’imam du village, Mor Mbaye, risquent la prison à perpétuité.
Ce dernier est accusé d’avoir planifié, coordonné et participé à l’assassinat de la victime.
