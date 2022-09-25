Un jeune élève de 17 ans tué par la foudre

La foudre a électrocuté un jeune élève à Kabatoky, à moins de cent mètres de l’école de Lyndiane en plein cœur de la commune de Kaolack. Il s’agit d’un jeune du nom de Aliou Diallo élève en classe de troisième au CEM de Kossy Mbiteyène dans la commune de Ndiaffate.
En effet, la victime demeurant à Dinguiraye Youssoupha était en vacances chez son homonyme à Kabatoky.
