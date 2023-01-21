Viviane sur sa relation avec le milliardaire guinéen: « KPC et moi »

Après Sidiki Diabaté du Mali, Innoss’B du Congo, c’est la reine du Djoloff Band Viviane Chidid qui entre dans la danse. Elle a dévoilé un nouveau clip intitulé »KPC », dédié spécialement à l’homme d’affaires guinéen.
Dans le cadre de la promotion de son événement prévu ce 04 Février à la salle de l’Olympia de Paris, Viviane Chidid Ndour a accordé à Pape Cheikh Diallo un entretien exclusif. Et la superstar de parler de sa rencontre avec l’homme d’affaires guinéen, Kerfalla Person Camara KPC, dont elle lui dédie son tout dernier single intitulé « KPC ».
