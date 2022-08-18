Ousmane Sonko de Pastef
Après PDF, Sonko va parler ce jeudi

Actualité 62 Vues

Le leader de Pastef emboite le pas à Pape Djibril Fall. Ce jeudi, au siège de Pastef sur la VDN, Ousmane Sonko a convié la presse pour une déclaration. « Nous vous donnons rendez-vous aujourd’hui à 11 heures pour une importante déclaration. Nous invitons toute la presse nationale et internationale à venir y assister, au siège de Pastef, Kër Maodo, sis sur la VDN », a posté le maire de Ziguinchor sur sa page Facebook.

