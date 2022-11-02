Le comédien Bass Diakhaté est décédé

Cette fois-ci, il ne s’agit pas d’une infox. L’artiste comédien Bass Diakhaté est bien décédé. Il a tiré sa révérence, ce mercredi vers 04h30. Un décès qui fait suite à une hospitalisation de quelques jours.
Rewmi Network présente ses condoléances à sa famille et à toute la communauté culturelle sénégalaise.
