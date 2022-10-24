Linguère et Matam : Un grave accident fait deux morts

Ce week-end, un grave accident a eu lieu sur l’axe Matam-Linguère, à hauteur du village de Loumbalana. Un véhicule 4/4 en partance de Ourossogui pour Louga a violemment percuté une charrette qui traversait la chaussée. Les deux occupants de la charrette sont décédés.
Une dame du nom de Diélia Sow, 51 ans, a perdu la vie sur place tandis que son neveu Moussa Sow, 34 ans, succombera à ses blessures quelques instants après son évacuation à l’hôpital Magatte Lo de Linguère.
I getting Paid up to $15,000 this week, Working Online at Home. I’m full time Student. I Surprised when my sister’s told me about her check that was $97k. It’s really simple to do. Everyone can get this job.Go to home tab
for more details.☛☛☛ http://Www.TopCityPay.com
I am making $165 an hour working from home. I was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbor advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience masses freedom now that I’m my non-public boss.
…
That is what I do———————————->>> http://Www.TopCityPay.Com