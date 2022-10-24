Linguère et Matam : Un grave accident fait deux morts

african leadership awards
Ce week-end, un grave accident a eu lieu sur l’axe Matam-Linguère, à hauteur du village de Loumbalana. Un véhicule 4/4 en partance de Ourossogui pour Louga a violemment percuté une charrette qui traversait la chaussée. Les deux occupants de la charrette sont décédés.

Une dame du nom de Diélia Sow, 51 ans, a perdu la vie sur place tandis que son neveu Moussa Sow, 34 ans, succombera à ses blessures quelques instants après son évacuation à l’hôpital Magatte Lo de Linguère.

