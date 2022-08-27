basket

Mondial Basket : Deuxième victoire pour le Sénégal

Sport

Le Sénégal s’offre sa deuxième victoire dans le cadre de la 4e fenêtre des éliminatoires de la Coupe du Monde 2023. Les Lions se sont imposés avec un écart de 10 points contre la Tunisie (73-63).µ

 

