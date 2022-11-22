Trois jambes humaines découvertes entre Diass et Diamniadio

Jeudi dernier, sur le péage, une jambe amputée et enroulée dans un sachet bleu, a été découvert dans le sens Toglou-CICAD (Centre international de conférences Abdou Diouf).
Le lendemain vendredi à Diass, des chiens ont déterré deux autres jambes coupées et un placenta, rapporte Libération qui donne l’information.
Selon les premiers éléments de l’enquête, des documents d’une structure hospitalière de Dakar se trouvaient à côté des deux jambes.
