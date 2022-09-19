Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

En direct : Funérailles d’Elizabeth II En direct: Quelque 2 000 invités et 500 dirigeants assisteront à la cérémonie, qui se tient à partir de midi, heure de Paris, dans l’abbaye de Westminster. Après une procession jusqu’à l’arc de Wellington, la reine rejoindra le château de Windsor, où elle sera inhumée à 20h 30. Articles similaires Partager Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn