Université Cheikh Anta Diop : Des affrontements entre étudiants et forces de l’ordre

Des échauffourées ont éclaté ce vendredi matin à l’Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar entre étudiants et forces de l’ordre. Au niveau du couloir de la mort, les routes sont barrées et des pneus brûlés un partout. Pour l’heure, on ignore les raisons de cette colère des étudiants.

 

